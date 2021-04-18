SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.11

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €14.11 ($16.60) and last traded at €13.63 ($16.04), with a volume of 213395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €13.85 ($16.29).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFQ shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.29 ($17.98).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $618.72 million and a PE ratio of 45.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.68.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.