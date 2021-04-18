Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.94. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 24,289 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

