Ruler Protocol Price Tops $254.41 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $254.41 or 0.00459761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $951,234.09 and $260,554.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00278998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.05 or 0.00721146 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00025935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,069.98 or 0.99521045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.83 or 0.00847259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

