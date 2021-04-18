Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

