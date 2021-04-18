Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $14.74 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 235,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.