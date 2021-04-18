Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT opened at $292.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $136.03 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

