Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after buying an additional 139,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.91. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

