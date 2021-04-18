Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

