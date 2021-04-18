Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

