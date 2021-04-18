Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,069 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66,716 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $58,792,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Shares of LVS opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

