Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trimble by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,037 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 284.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 263,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.97 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

