Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,350 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

HIG stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.