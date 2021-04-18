Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 6,808 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $384,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $506,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.