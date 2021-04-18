Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 5,859 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $103.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,977 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,914 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

