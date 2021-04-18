Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,995 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in General Mills by 4.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

