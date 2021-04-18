Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) to Sector Perform

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

DC has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

LON DC opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 62.01 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.50 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

