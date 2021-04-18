Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WING. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 142.97, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

