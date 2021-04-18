Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,180 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.6% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 263,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.