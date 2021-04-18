Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 43,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,056,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.