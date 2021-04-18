Roth Capital Trims Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Target Price to $12.00

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Landec alerts:

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts predict that Landec will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 109,515 shares of company stock worth $1,126,270. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Landec by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 459,223 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Landec by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.