Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Major Shareholder Sells $123,330.00 in Stock

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,333 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,032 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $80,159.36.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $199,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,435 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $24,228.25.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $120,783.05.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,346 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $92,992.70.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $407.95.

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

