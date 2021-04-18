Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Increased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Roku makes up 2.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $309,803,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $376.52 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

