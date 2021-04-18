RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Shares Up 0.2%

RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.98. 227,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 972,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMGB)

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

