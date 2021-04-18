Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Shares Up 3.9%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES)

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

