Ripio Credit Network Price Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $65.96 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.