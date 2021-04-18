RioDeFi (RFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.86 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.35 or 0.00677581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00038578 BTC.

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

