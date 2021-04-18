Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $188.60 million, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

