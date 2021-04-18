Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$185,896.92 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,619,013.33.

RCH opened at C$42.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$22.71 and a twelve month high of C$42.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCH shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

