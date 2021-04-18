Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,102,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,132.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

