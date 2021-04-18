RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 53.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

