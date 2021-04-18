Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 482,318 shares.The stock last traded at $19.98 and had previously closed at $20.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

