Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives €109.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €109.90 ($129.29).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHM shares. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

ETR:RHM opened at €91.82 ($108.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.73. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.91.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

