Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 179,313 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 179,313 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $97,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR opened at $243.06 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $151.37 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

