Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post sales of $106.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.75 million and the lowest is $103.99 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $118.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $441.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $454.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $457.37 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,291. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

