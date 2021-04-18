Resource Planning Group Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.74. 4,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $149.60 and a one year high of $235.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

