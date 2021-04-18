Resource Planning Group Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resource Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 6.4% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,353. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.