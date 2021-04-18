Resource Planning Group Has $211,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Resource Planning Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after buying an additional 98,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,320,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,818,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.51. 3,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

