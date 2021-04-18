Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,739,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 3,539,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,479.6 days.

RSNHF stock remained flat at $$4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 262,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810. Resona has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Resona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

