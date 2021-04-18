Research Analysts Set Expectations for Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

TRI opened at C$115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.80. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$89.89 and a twelve month high of C$115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In related news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

