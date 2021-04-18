Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoCanada Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.17.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$41.37 on Friday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$42.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39.

AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

