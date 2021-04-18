Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Twitter, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Twitter in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

