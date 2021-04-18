Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coca-Cola HBC AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola HBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $33.88.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.