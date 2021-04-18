Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.64 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 82.88 ($1.08). 1,128,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 782,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

The firm has a market cap of £358.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

