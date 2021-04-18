Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

