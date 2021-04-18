Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 675.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

