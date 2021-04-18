Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $378.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.58 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.05 and a 200-day moving average of $344.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,569.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 297,635 shares in the company, valued at $109,035,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $89,194,180. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

