Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,236 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.