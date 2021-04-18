Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $237,000 Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

CLNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company.

NYSE CLNY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

