Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after acquiring an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after acquiring an additional 206,291 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,542,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,302,000 after acquiring an additional 416,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,380,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

