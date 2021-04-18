Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 93054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

